Sandra L. (Paladino) McCloy Matthews, 76, of Greensburg, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 26, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late James Paul Paladino and the late Amelia (Basil) Paladino O'Brien. She is survived by her husband, Bill Matthews; her children, James (Donna) McCloy, Jeff McCloy, John (Laura) McCloy, Kristen (Kenny) McCloy-Wiltrout, Matthew (Nikita) McCloy, Mary (Jason) Sadekoski, Jennifer Matthews, and Bill (Brynn) Matthews; her grandchildren, Collin, Cori, Carson, Jenna, Ty, Miranda, Mollie, Gabrielle, Casey, Ryan, Alivia, and Luke; great-grandson, Oliver; her brother, John O'Brien, plus many nieces, nephews, and their spouses and children. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James C. McCloy; sister, Judy Terry; and three brothers, Patrick, Timothy and Edward O'Brien. Sandy was a full-time mother who raised five children and loved them all unconditionally. While this year's Mother's Day comes with sadness for our loss, it also comes with a celebration of the faithfulness of a mother's love and unwavering hope for goodness in her children's lives. After her husband, Jim, died in 1997, Sandy worked as a waitress in local restaurants to support her remaining children at home. She later met Bill Matthews and decided to ask him on a date. Bill and Sandy went on to join their families and share many wonderful years together. Sandy enjoyed fishing and the beach, and loved spending time each year in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Sandy was also the quintessential Italian cook, using recipes passed through generations. One of the best meals ever made is Sandy's red sauce and meatballs with her sister Judy's homemade ravioli. A memorial service to celebrate Sandy's life will be held at a later date at St. Pius X Church in Mt. Pleasant once it's safe for us to all gather together again. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is in charge of arrangements. Donations are welcomed in Sandy's name to the Westmoreland Humane Society. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 11, 2020.