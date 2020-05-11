Sandra L. Matthews
1943 - 2020
Sandra L. (Paladino) McCloy Matthews, 76, of Greensburg, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born July 26, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late James Paul Paladino and the late Amelia (Basil) Paladino O'Brien. She is survived by her husband, Bill Matthews; her children, James (Donna) McCloy, Jeff McCloy, John (Laura) McCloy, Kristen (Kenny) McCloy-Wiltrout, Matthew (Nikita) McCloy, Mary (Jason) Sadekoski, Jennifer Matthews, and Bill (Brynn) Matthews; her grandchildren, Collin, Cori, Carson, Jenna, Ty, Miranda, Mollie, Gabrielle, Casey, Ryan, Alivia, and Luke; great-grandson, Oliver; her brother, John O'Brien, plus many nieces, nephews, and their spouses and children. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James C. McCloy; sister, Judy Terry; and three brothers, Patrick, Timothy and Edward O'Brien. Sandy was a full-time mother who raised five children and loved them all unconditionally. While this year's Mother's Day comes with sadness for our loss, it also comes with a celebration of the faithfulness of a mother's love and unwavering hope for goodness in her children's lives. After her husband, Jim, died in 1997, Sandy worked as a waitress in local restaurants to support her remaining children at home. She later met Bill Matthews and decided to ask him on a date. Bill and Sandy went on to join their families and share many wonderful years together. Sandy enjoyed fishing and the beach, and loved spending time each year in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Sandy was also the quintessential Italian cook, using recipes passed through generations. One of the best meals ever made is Sandy's red sauce and meatballs with her sister Judy's homemade ravioli. A memorial service to celebrate Sandy's life will be held at a later date at St. Pius X Church in Mt. Pleasant once it's safe for us to all gather together again. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is in charge of arrangements. Donations are welcomed in Sandy's name to the Westmoreland Humane Society. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
St. Pius X Church
May 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Chilee
Friend
May 11, 2020
With great sadness I write this. I was in her wedding. Many times I have thought about her but never knew how to get in touch with her. I really thought she moved away. I remember her aunt Jenny and I believe her uncle and his wife took us out after wedding rehersal to a restaurant. Many prayers for her family . Sincerely , Mary Ann (Reboy) Grazetti
Mary Grazetti
Friend
May 11, 2020
Well.....rest in peace Aunt Sandy. You and your sister were not given easy lives when your father died so tragically. Now, you are with everyone whom has gone before us. Please give Flora a hug for me and my mother as well. GOD bless you and every one of your kids and Bill.
Tim
Family
May 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
The
Friend
