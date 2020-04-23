Home

Sandra L. Ruggiero


1946 - 2020
Sandra L. Ruggiero Obituary
Sandra L. Lucas Ruggiero, 73, of Humphreys, passed away at her home peacefully with family by her side Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born Sept. 7, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late James and Merna Alborts Lucas. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Latrobe. She was a PTO member at Baggely Elementary, where she was known affectionately as "Grandma Sandy," and a volunteer with Greater Latrobe High School Musical and Greater Latrobe Marching Band. Sandy was a past leader of the 4H and a long-term rabbit superintendent for the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis W. Ruggiero; two brothers, Richard Alan Lucas and DonPaul Lucas; and a son-in-law, Jeffery Biller. Sandra was a loving mother to her daughter Jamie Biller and her companion Craig Heide and devoted "Nana" to her two grandsons, Jaden and Jesse. She is also survived by her three stepchildren, Tammy (Bob) Taylor, David (Peggy) Ruggiero and James (Karen) Ruggiero; nephews, Mark and his wife Jen, Shawn and his wife Chris, and Timothy and Zachary; close family Tess Biller, Amy and Chris Schultheis and their two daughters and many grandchildren; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Arrangements are in the care of JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Latrobe chapter of the , where she also volunteered.
