More Obituaries for Sandra Solo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Solo


1944 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra L. Solo Obituary
Sandra L. Solo, 75, of Youngwood, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born March 1, 1944, in Weltytown, the daughter of the late William and Zella (Welch) Arnold. Sandra was a member of the Church of Christ in Trauger. She is survived by her husband, John Solo; her son, John W. Solo (Jeannie M.), of Greensburg; her grandchildren, Roman and Nina; and her sisters, Beverly M. Selchan (Donald), of Irwin, and Carole Sivak (companion Ronald Kutz), of New Kensington. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene and William Arnold, and her sister, Joyce Devinney.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, in the funeral home with Pastor Marcia Adams officiating.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Heritage Hospice for all of their care.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 21 to May 22, 2019
