Sandra L. Stillwagon


Sandra Lee Moon Stillwagon, 61, of Tarrs, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her home, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 4, 1958, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late James and Ellen Casini Moon Sr. Sandra was a member of Victory Chapel in Arona. She was also a member of the West Point Fireman's Ladies Auxiliary and a social member of the Greensburg VFW Post No. 33. Sandra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who meant the world to her. Sandra will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her husband, Samuel E. Stillwagon; her children, James W. Crise, Jesse Crise and husband, Vernon Keslar, of Mt. Pleasant, Samantha Pirl and significant other, Amanda Harris, of Jeannette, Mandy Lynn and husband, Christopher, of Scottdale, and Sheena Kelley and husband, Joseph, of Tarrs; her grandchildren, Brett, Gabriella, Zoey, Zoe, Sativa, Gaige, Aiden, Olivia, Mason, Nathaniel, Andrew, Ryker and Avella; her brother, James Moon Jr., of Greensburg; and her sisters, Denise Gagliardi and Karen Gesler, both of Greensburg, and Kathy Petrosky, of Jeannette. In addition to her parents, Sandra was predeceased by a daughter, Jennifer Crise; and a son, David Crise.
It was Sandra's request that there be no viewing or services. Arrangements are under the direction to the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, 724-547-3800.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2019
