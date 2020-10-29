Sandra L. Werner, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital. She was born Oct. 7, 1941, in Grapeville, a daughter of the late Clayton and Marjorie Martin Funk. Early in her life Sandra worked as a waitress and later as a CNA. Among her hobbies she enjoyed camping, boating, gardening, flowers and she had a love and passion for her dogs. She was a very nurturing person and was a caretaker to her grandchildren. She loved being with and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Robert Werner and his wife, Marcie, of Jeannette, Mark Werner, of Mount Pleasant Township, Scott Werner and his wife, Jody, of Mt. Pleasant, and Jodi Uncapher and her husband, Bryan, of Mt. Pleasant; her grandchildren, Jennifer Stipetich and her husband, Nate, Justin Werner, Jacquie Werner, Abigail Werner, Andrew Werner, Josh Werner and his wife, Allison, Ashley Werner, Jaslyne Halter, Jessica Halter and Meadow Uncapher; and two great grandchildren, Ellie and Logan Stipetich. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William R. Werner, in 2017. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt., Pleasant where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Sheldon Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Please know that the wearing of masks is recommended as well as maintaining social distancing. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
