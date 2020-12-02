Sandra L. "Sandy" White, 60, of Champion, passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. She was born March 11, 1960, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Nina Miller Wilson, of Acme, and the late Glenn Beers. Sandy was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1978. She was the former owner/operator of the Champion Service Center and a member of the Davistown United Methodist Church. Sandy liked traveling. Most of all, Sandy loved her family and cherished them more than anything, especially her grandchildren. Sandy will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family, her husband of 41 years, Dennis E. White, her children, Dennis White II and fiancee, Jody Miller, of Champion, and Rebecca White Kmetz and husband, Christopher, of Acme, her grandchildren, Peyton White, Levi White and Pete Kmetz, her brother, Glenn Beers and Vicki, of Mt. Pleasant, her stepfather, Mark Harry Wilson, of Acme, her stepmother, Marge Beers, of Youngwood, and her stepsister, Marjorie Wolff and husband, Dave, of Florida. Family and friends will be received from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday in the MARK C. BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor Leona R. Logan officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Keslar Cemetery. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfhmelcroft.com
.