Sandra Marie (Smith) Carrera, 76, of Latrobe, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Forbes Regional Health Center. She was born July 5, 1943, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Konkle Smith. Sandra was the former owner of Imagination Station, Greensburg, and loved golf, crafts and shopping. She also enjoyed her time wintering in Bonita Springs, Fla., but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Robert Smith. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, William D. Carrera; three children, Cindy Valenta (Steve Gallippi), of New Alexandria, Kristen McKeever, of Manor, and William D. Carrera II (Nicole), of Greensburg; four grandchildren, who affectionately called her Nina, Alexi Valenta, Morgan and Shannon McKeever and Dominic Carrera; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Sandra from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the Pantalone Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
Memorial donations may be made on Sandra's behalf to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Sandra's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020