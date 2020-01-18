Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Carrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra M. Carrera


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra M. Carrera Obituary
Sandra Marie (Smith) Carrera, 76, of Latrobe, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Forbes Regional Health Center. She was born July 5, 1943, in Wilkinsburg, a daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Konkle Smith. Sandra was the former owner of Imagination Station, Greensburg, and loved golf, crafts and shopping. She also enjoyed her time wintering in Bonita Springs, Fla., but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Robert Smith. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, William D. Carrera; three children, Cindy Valenta (Steve Gallippi), of New Alexandria, Kristen McKeever, of Manor, and William D. Carrera II (Nicole), of Greensburg; four grandchildren, who affectionately called her Nina, Alexi Valenta, Morgan and Shannon McKeever and Dominic Carrera; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Sandra from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the Pantalone Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
Memorial donations may be made on Sandra's behalf to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Sandra's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now