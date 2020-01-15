|
Sandra M. Russell, 67, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at home. She was born Dec. 4, 1952, in Minneapolis, Minn., a daughter of the late K. Patrick Felix and Juanita M. Fox. Sandi was a contributing member of Calumet VFD, where she served as the treasurer. She was also an active member of Armbrust Wesleyan Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. Sandi is survived by the love of her life, John Russell Jr.; daughter, Lynette (Matt) Zimmerman; stepdaughters, Charlene (Paul) Gebler, Jeanine (Dave) Vannucci, Christine (Mark) Jackson and Maxine Saylor; and many grandchildren, Alexis "Fritz" Zimmerman (Mark Garris Jr.), Isabella "Munchkin" Zimmerman, Greg Gebler and fiancee, Cassie Merritt, Samantha Gebler, Teddy Russell and Ryan and Avery Saylor. Sandi was also the loving great-grandmother to Emma Garris.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Sandi's memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in Armbrust Wesleyan Church, with Pastor Timothy Stradling officiating. Please go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Armbrust Christian Academy, 7786 Route 819, Hunker, PA 15639.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020