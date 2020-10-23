1/1
Sandra Montjar
1944 - 2020
Sandra Montjar, 76, of Ligonier, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home. Sandra was born in Pittsburgh on June 9, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth Gibson Stemp. Sandi was a 1962 graduate of Baldwin High School. She enjoyed cooking, birdwatching, tending to her beautiful gardens, walking on trails, and most especially the company of her dogs. Sandi was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers fan. Later in life, she decided to pursue a career in nursing, and earned a BSN from St. Francis School of Nursing. She had been employed at various hospitals and homecare agencies. Sandi is survived by three children, Tammy Frech Arnold and her husband, Christopher, of Karns City, Jim Carradine and his wife, Kim, and Scott Carradine, all of West Mifflin; five grandchildren, Kevin Frech, of Philadelphia, Alex Carradine, of Colorado, and Marissa, Jacob, and Louis Carradine, all of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Richard Stemp and his wife, Geri, of Macungie, and Gary Stemp and his wife, Terry, of Germantown, Ohio; three nephews and a number of cousins. Donations in Sandi's memory be made to your favorite rails to trails organization or Phipps Conservatory at Phipps.conservatory.org/donate. Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the HILE FUNERAL HOME of Karns City. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City, PA 16041
(724) 756-0075
October 22, 2020
She has been my dear friend since our days at Magee as unit clerks prior to our both going back to nursing school. We have remained friends ever since. I am so saddened at this moment. My heart is so heavy knowing I will never see her again!
Juliana zalenchak
Friend
