Sandra S. Eutsey, 67, of Bridgeport, Mt. Pleasant Township, passed away Thursday evening, June 13, 2019, in Excela Health Frick, Mt. Pleasant. A lifelong resident of Mt. Pleasant, she was born Jan. 11, 1952, a daughter of the late Bert and Dorothy Darazio Hoyman. Mrs. Eutsey was a homemaker and enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles with her husband, and playing Bingo. Her husband, Thomas Gerald Eutsey, who she married April 18, 1970, survives. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her three children, Thomas G. Eutsey Jr., of Brownsville, Andrea Hall and husband, Stephen, of Irwin, and Bobbie Harrold and husband, Michael, of Mt. Pleasant; six grandchildren, Kaylen Eutsey, Brooke Hall, Michael J. Harrold Jr., Jacob, Sarah and Garrett Eutsey; two sisters, Patricia Cramer, of Mt. Pleasant, and Dorothy Forish and husband, Robert, of Derry; four brothers, Bert Hoyman Jr. and wife, Debbie, of Florida, John Hoyman and wife, Debbie, of Mt. Pleasant, Ken Hoyman and wife, Cindy, of Everson, and Dave Hoyman and wife, Jill, of Norvelt; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased, in addition to her parents, is her son, Mark Alan Eutsey.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of a service officiated by Pastor Allen Runyon at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, in the SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to her family.