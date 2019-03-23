|
|
Sandra S. "Sandy" Muscenti, 55, of Luxor, died suddenly Thursday, March 21, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 9, 1963, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Carl Swettlen Sr., of Greensburg, and Helen Crise Swettlen, of Greensburg. Sandy was a fantastic mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Joseph Muscenti III, of Wyano; a granddaughter, Avery Muscenti; two brothers, Carl Swettlen Jr. and Mark Swettlen, both of Greensburg; a sister, Laurie Constantine, of Clairidge; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Entombment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019