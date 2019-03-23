Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Sandra S. Muscenti


1963 - 12 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra S. Muscenti Obituary
Sandra S. "Sandy" Muscenti, 55, of Luxor, died suddenly Thursday, March 21, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 9, 1963, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Carl Swettlen Sr., of Greensburg, and Helen Crise Swettlen, of Greensburg. Sandy was a fantastic mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Joseph Muscenti III, of Wyano; a granddaughter, Avery Muscenti; two brothers, Carl Swettlen Jr. and Mark Swettlen, both of Greensburg; a sister, Laurie Constantine, of Clairidge; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Entombment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit Barnhartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
