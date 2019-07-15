Sandy Schweikarth, 68, of Level Green, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home. Sandra was born Nov. 24, 1950, in Wilkinsburg, the daughter of the late Merle and Irene Bielick. Sandy was a graduate of Trafford High School Class of 1968, then she graduated from WCCC as a licensed practical nurse. She retired from that position after 40 years. Sandy was a member of St. Regis Church, a strong fighter, stubborn but loving woman, mother, wife, and an amazing and loving Nee Nee to her eight grandchildren. She also loved pens, penguins and pajamas. Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, James P. Schweikarth; her children, Jason Schweikarth of Pittsburgh, Shana Hudson, of Maryville, Tenn., and Kristy Sherosky, of Plum; her grandchildren, Tayler, Ryan, Joey, Lincoln and Gavin Hudson, and Ryan, Dallas and Quinn Sherosky; her siblings, Merle Bielick, of Greensburg, Edward Bielick, of Harrison City, and Ken Bielick, of North Irwin; and her dog, Scrappy.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed at 9:30 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. Regis Church with Father George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.

www.dobrinickfhinc.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 15 to July 16, 2019