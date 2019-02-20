Sante J. "Sandy" DeMarino, 97, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in the Sunrise Personal Care Home. He was born Dec. 3, 1921, in Greensburg, a son of the late Vincent and Agata Piccoli DeMarino. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, where he volunteered for several years at their Food Bank, the VFW Post 33, a longtime member of the YMCA for more than 80 years and an avid walker at Twin Lakes Park. He was a retired sales associate for Age Craft Manufacturing in Greensburg, and during his life was an entrepreneur in several businesses. Sandy attended Greensburg Salem High School, where he continues to be in the All-Time Top 11 Wrestlers. Sandy was a corporal in the Marine Corps, 4th Marine Divison (earning two presidential citations), where he received a Purple Heart and the Silver Star for his service in Saipan against the Japanese forces on June 23, 1944. His citation reads: "For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity in action." While serving in Saipan, Marianas Island June 23, 1944, while leading a group in advance, Corporal DeMarino was seriously wounded. Despite intense pain, he refused treatment and continued to lead the group. His wound forced him to fire his rifle with one hand and he eliminated all enemy resistance, which allowed his platoon to advance. His outstanding devotion to duty and courageous conduct were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service. He was as dedicated to his country as he was to his family. His children and grandchildren appreciated the example he set for them to be successful. We especially appreciate his care to his wife and our mother concerning her longterm illness. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Zavada DeMarino; three brothers, also Marines, Larry, James and Anthony DeMarino; and three sisters, Angeline Orange, Rose DeMeter and Agnes Fabi. He is survived by his two daughters, Patricia Whitford (Tim), of CasaGrande, Ariz., and Bonnie Van Ormer (Richard), of Norristown; his son, Dr. David DeMarino (Dr. Georgine), of Pittsburgh; his six grandchildren, who he adored, Shad, Joshua, Lara, Katie, Dana and Nicholas; his great-grandchildren, Jett Jaylee, Jeffrey and David; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no public viewing. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a time to be announced March 23, 2019, in Our Lady of Grace Church.

In lieu of flowers and in support of our military families, memorial donations may be made to foldsofhonor.org. or a veteran organization of your choice. Sandy's family has entrusted his care to the PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.









