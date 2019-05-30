Home

Santino Marinelli Obituary
Santino Marinelli, a longtime resident of Avonmore, departed this life peacefully Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the age of 90. He will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Pino and Marcello; Pino's wife, Rosalie; and his grandchildren, Adam, Eric, Nick, Samir and Julia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, prior to a blessing service that will take place at noon. Following the blessing, there will be a luncheon at the Lamplighter Restaurant, Delmont.
Our family asks that, in lieu of flowers, you make donations to St. Ambrose Church in Avonmore, or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 30, 2019
