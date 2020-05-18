Sara A. Hancock
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Ann (Fisher) Hancock, 92, of Hunker, died Friday, May 15, 2020, in Excela Health-Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Hancock was born April 4, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Charles E. and Ruth Gearhart Fisher. She was a member of St. John's Reformed United Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Sara was a graduate of the former Hurst High School and studied nursing at the former Mt. Pleasant School of Nursing. Sara enjoyed gardening and taking care of her plants. She also loved making crafts and especially enjoyed sharing her creations with her family and friends. Sara is survived by her loving family: her children, Adeline (Stewart) Smokler, of Virginia Beach, Charles Hancock, of New Alexandria, Connie (Randy) Cable, of Scottdale, Carl (Corrine), of Elizabeth, and Cindy (James) Watson, of Hunker; and by her numerous grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Glendell Fisher; and two nieces. In addition to her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Clark Raymond Hancock, Jan. 16, 2019; and by her brother and sister, Charles A. Fisher and Jane Fisher. Being mindful of the current medical guidelines for covid-19, there will be no hours of public visitation. Private graveside services and interment will be held for the immediate family at St. John Union Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved