|
|
Sara E. (McClelland) Heckman, 84, of Herminie, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She was born Dec. 20, 1935, in Spraggs, a daughter of the late William and Katherine (Cole) McClelland. She was a longtime member of Herminie United Methodist Church and currently attended Mars Hill Baptist Church. Sara enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John N. Heckaman Sr.; a son, Richard A. Heckman; her brothers, Edward and Lee McClelland; and a son-in-law, Samir Mukhar. Sara is survived by her children, John N. (Brenda) Heckman Jr., of Greensburg, Sharon Mukhar, of Texas, Sue (Edward) Sawyers, of Adamsburg, and Dana Jaffre (Dave Schweiger), of Herminie; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Rose Betzs, Ruth Kirkwood and Jean Russell; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Countryman, officiating. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 24, 2020