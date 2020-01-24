Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Heckman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara E. Heckman


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara E. Heckman Obituary
Sara E. (McClelland) Heckman, 84, of Herminie, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She was born Dec. 20, 1935, in Spraggs, a daughter of the late William and Katherine (Cole) McClelland. She was a longtime member of Herminie United Methodist Church and currently attended Mars Hill Baptist Church. Sara enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John N. Heckaman Sr.; a son, Richard A. Heckman; her brothers, Edward and Lee McClelland; and a son-in-law, Samir Mukhar. Sara is survived by her children, John N. (Brenda) Heckman Jr., of Greensburg, Sharon Mukhar, of Texas, Sue (Edward) Sawyers, of Adamsburg, and Dana Jaffre (Dave Schweiger), of Herminie; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Rose Betzs, Ruth Kirkwood and Jean Russell; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Countryman, officiating. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now