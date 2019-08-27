|
Sara Elizabeth (Bennett) Steele, 97, of Saltsburg, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in the late afternoon, in St. Andrew's Village, Indiana, Pa. She was born Jan. 4, 1922, in New Alexandria, a daughter of the late Archie and Ella Belle (Moore) Bennett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Carson Steele; great-grandson, Scott; brothers, James and Harry Bennett; and son-in-law, William McElwain. Sara spent many years working at various locations for Acme Supermarket. She was a longtime member of Saltsburg Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon. Sara was a member of AARP and Saltsburg Historical Society, and she volunteered at Latrobe Hospital. Working at the counter or pumping gas at the family-owned store entail fond childhood memories. Sara will be remembered by most people as a meticulous housekeeper, an excitable bingo player, a tireless shopper, an avid square dancer, a hard worker, and a loyal, compassionate friend. She enjoyed cooking, camping and spending time with family. Summer vacations and bus trips with friends were also favorites of hers. Sara will be dearly missed by her daughter, Diann Steele McElwain, of Saltsburg; sister, Ruth Ruble, of New Alexandria; grandchildren, Kevin Remaley and wife, Gail, of Colorado, Todd Remaley and wife, Rebecca, of Maryland, and Terry Remaley and wife, Chrissy, of Virginia; stepgrandson, Heath (Valerie), of Creekside; great-grandchildren, Ryan Remaley, Matthew Remaley, Kelly Thomasson (Cody), Morgan Remaley, Mason Remaley, Nadia Remaley and Nikolai Remaley; stepgreat-grandchildren, Corrin Pontzloff (Mike), and Kyle McElwain; niece, Susan Bennett Dixon, whom Sara lovingly raised; as well as a foster child; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A memorial service for Sara will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home, following the visitation, with the Rev. Jack Lucas, of Hilltop Baptist Church, Indiana. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sara's memory may be made to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or Hilltop Baptist Church, 4895 Route 286, Indiana, PA 15701. Please write "Sara Steele" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www. VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 27, 2019