Sara J. Little
1952 - 2020
Sara J. "Sam" Little, 68, of Littlestown, Pa., died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Jon F. Little for 46 years. Born June 8, 1952, in Jeannette, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Sara (Zatazelo) Wallace. Sam was a 1970 Jeannette High School graduate and obtained her B.S. from IUP. She was an art teacher, retiring from Hanover High School after 38 years, during which time she was named PA Secondary Educator of the Year and was also given the Teacher Impact Award from WGAL. Last year, Sam founded the The Little Art Bank in Hanover and realized her lifelong dream of having a center for the arts for people of all ages and abilities. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her son, Nathan Little, of Littlestown; and her daughter, Lauren Little, of Reading; her brothers, Albert Wallace, William Wallace and Kenny Wallace; and her sisters, Millie Cramer, Patty Haggerty and Kathy Mentch, all of Western Pa. Sam was predeceased by her sister, Janet Dinger. If you knew Sam, you know she was always dressed to the nines in her own style. She had a sense of humor and a distinctive laugh. She loved her family and all her students deeply and was always there to help or listen and make a difference in so many lives. Her family is thankful they got to spend time together last year on a trip to Europe and will always cherish those memories. Due to covid-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Little Art Bank, 241 N. Franklin St., Hanover, PA 17331, to help continue Sam's mission of using art to heal and improve lives. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
Rest In Peace Mrs. Little.
I was so lucky to have ever met you let alone have you as a teacher.
You were such a cheerful soul and I am so blessed to have been taught how to express creativity and positivity by you.
Carol Mitz
Student
June 22, 2020
Am so sorry for your loss...Sam was always a bright spot in the day.
Bonnie Showvaker
Friend
June 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.She was a wonderful and compassionate person we talked quite a few times about our kids.
Deborah Hare
Coworker
June 22, 2020
She was a pleasure to know and work with. My sons thought highly of her as a teacher and the evidence of her work decorated the halls of the Hanover School District. She will be sorely missed in the community and by her friends and family. Her laugh will never be replaced.

James Yingst
June 21, 2020
Nathan we are so sorry to learn of your Moms passing. We wish you peace during your time of sorrow. Marylee and John Alexander
Marylee Alexander
Neighbor
June 21, 2020
To Jon, Lauren, Nathan
And Sam's family, many students and friends, our hearts are so heavy with concern and caring for you, losing this wonderful person in your lives.
Sam was a very gifted and diverse person in many ways and she touched us with her acceptance and understanding of us.
We are thinking of you now and in the days to come and will be here for anything you may need.
Chuck and Larie Taylor
Friend
June 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I had many great memories of Mrs. Little and her art class at HHS (class of 1997)! She was always king and caring, with a great sense of humor - a true free spirit. Thanks Mrs. Little for impacting so many peoples lives!
Justin Garcia
Student
June 21, 2020
Miss you, you were the best Art teacher ever, thanks for all your help. I couldn't of learned with out you!
Gloria Fraser
Student
June 20, 2020
She was a wonderful person and taught me how to draw! I loved her for that. She was always so funny and just amazing. Im sorry for your loss. She will be missed.
Kim (Davis) Nace
Student
June 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of her passing. Although I just knew her briefly through her art class, I was immediately drawn to her kind spirit and joyful personality. She was a lovely soul and talented artist. She will be missed.
Barb Scott
Student
