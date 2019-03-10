|
|
Sara K. "Sally" Bossart, 92, of Greensburg, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born May 20, 1926, in Youngwood, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Edna (Campbell) Washabaugh. Mrs. Bossart was Protestant by faith. She is survived by her son, Stanley L. Bossart, of Youngwood; her daughters, Darlene J. Fetty (Harold), of Jefferson Hills, Sandy L. Vallozzi (Mike), of Hunker, Deborah Thomas (David), of Mt. Pleasant, and Theresa T. Geska, of Scottdale. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Donald B. Bossart; her sons, Charles, Gary and Donald Bossart, and her three brothers and four sisters.
Services are private. Arrangements are by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 10, 2019