|
|
Sara M. Seeno, 103, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born Aug. 23, 1916, in Derry, a daughter of the late Jack and Concetta Garofalo Seeno. She was a member of Maplewood Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. Upon graduation from Westmoreland School of Nursing, Sara served as a nurse in the Navy during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. She retired as a lieutenant commander. She enjoyed travelling and had friends the world over. In addition to her parents, Sara was predeceased by six brothers, Arthur, Joseph, Enrico, Carl, James and Robert Seeno; and four sisters, Emma Zambano, Evelyn Galley, Jennie DeVecchio and Margaret McCurdy. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at RNC and Heritage Hospice for the care Sara received. A private committal service will be held at St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Maplewood Presbyterian Church, 108 Woodland Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, the Westmoreland Hospital Foundation, 532 W. Pittsburgh, St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Quilts of Valor, 1826 Ruby St., Johnstown, PA 15902. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.