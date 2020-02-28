|
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:30 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Sarah A. Hook
1920 - 2020
Sarah A. "Sally" Hook, 100, of Derry, took the hand of Jesus Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She was born Jan. 29, 1920, in Youngwood, to the late James M. and Sarah McKee Garrity. She attended Holy Cross School, Stanton Junior High and graduated from Youngwood High School in 1937. While in grade school, her picture and a letter she composed were used in a national promotion by World Book Encyclopedia and won a set of encyclopedias for her school. Sarah worked at F.W. Woolworth's 5 and 10, Stanton Junior High, the PA Department of Labor and Industry in Harrisburg, Bergman's Dairy and Johnston's Furniture Store, but her most fulfilling job was as a domestic engineer from which she never retired. She was a member of the former Derry Community Club, a charter member of Catholic Daughters of America (CD of A) and the St. Joseph's 50 Plus Club. A founding and current member of St. Joseph's Altar Rosary Society, Sarah was a member of St. Joseph's since 1946 and a 66 plus year lifetime member and officer of the Ladies Auxiliary to Chestnut Ridge Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 444, of Derry, serving as secretary since 1989. When they disbanded, she transferred to the Latrobe Post 3414. She also served 27 years on Derry's First Ward Election Board. She was a den mother with Phyllis Humphreys under scoutmaster Jim Humphreys for one of Derry's first Boy Scout troops. Sally did volunteer work for church and community for more than 60 years and encourages others to get involved and support their community. BELONG - BE ACTIVE! An avid bingo and card player, she also enjoyed cooking-her vegetable soup, potato salad and iced tea were a treat, game shows, music, Santa - her collection totaled 900, embroidery, her flowers and the sanctuary of her front porch. Sally loved to send cards to brighten the lives of others. Sarah was the last remaining member of her Garrity family preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Margaret (Gene) Long, Mary Helen, James (Mary Lou), John (Betty) and Chuck (Doris) Garrity. She also mourned the loss of two children, an infant child and her son, Johnny; daughter-in-law, Connie (Tripoli) Hook; granddaughter, Kristin Hook; and her Hook in-laws, John J. and Helen Oliver Hook, John (Eleanor) Hook and Margaret (Frank) Nazay. Her husband of 78 years, James O. Hook, went to prepare their place in Heaven for her on May 22, 2019. Left to cherish her love are her children, James, of Greensburg; Ken, of Annapolis, Md.; Nancy (Jim) Moore, of Greensburg; Robert (Sue), of Somerset, and Betty (Rick) Roble, of Latrobe. She will be missed by her 15 surviving grandchildren and their mates as well as 27 great-grandchildren, Jim, Lisa, Melanie and Michael Hook; Michelle, Tom, Alana and Tom Moore; Joe, Layla, Timmy and Stevie Hook; Maria, Brian, Sophia and Mirabella Bills; John, Angel, Katie, Maggie and Becky Hook; Patrick, Tricia, Connor and Bailey Hook; Jared, Galen, Stephen and Oliver Hook; Evan Hook; Sarah, Brianna and Vincent Distefanis; David Zofsak; Jenn, Mike, Owen and Melia Rick; Laura Hook; Chris, Val, Finnegan and Norah Hook; Theresa, Jeremy, Logan and Maggie Aaron; Daniel, Sasha, Nolan and Emerson Roble; and Matt Roble as well as four generations of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Avenue, Derry. The Altar Rosary will say the rosary at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The VFW Auxiliary No. 3414 will conduct a service at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph's Church with Father Salvatore Lamendola officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, she asks that donations in her memory be made to the Derry Volunteer Fire Department, 116 E. Second Ave., Derry, PA 15627, or to St. Joseph's Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627. The family would like to thank the hospice staff who helped care for our parents throughout their extended illness: Kim, Jeni, Angie, Melissa, Maria, Julie, Maureen, Brian, Sandy, Heather, Vonnie, Darla and Linda. Please send someone a card today for Sally! Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.