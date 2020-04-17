|
Sarah A. "Sally" (Guala) Messaros, 78, of Forbes Road, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home. She was born July 26, 1941, in Forbes Road and was a daughter of the late Alfonso and Helen Kozinko Guala. Sally was a member of St. Bartholomew Church and the former St. Mary's Church of Forbes Road. She retired after 25 years as an assembler for Orrco Manufacturing of Greensburg and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, taking walks at Twin Lakes and tending to her flower garden. She also enjoyed spending time with her sisters, annual trips to Lancaster and faithfully watching "Jeopardy!" In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Lou Guala, Kathy Hamman and Sandra Rosatti; three brothers-in-law, James Panigall, John Rosatti and Gary Roberts; and a sister-in-law, Lillian Roberts. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 58 years, James M. Messaros; two daughters, Jamie Gutmann (Mark), of Morgantown, W.Va., and Diane Conway (Thomas), of Oyster Bay, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Grant and Joseph Gutmann and Eamonn, Patrick, Sarah and Micheal Conway; sister, Ginny Panigall, of Greensburg; brother-in-law, Chuck Hamman, of Greensburg; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Meyer (John), of St. Louis, Mo., and Terry Messaros, of Hannastown; numerous nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Percy Sachs (John), of Forbes Road. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment will be private. A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Sally's family has entrusted her care to CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Gottron and Dr. John Waas and their staff, as well as the staff of Excela Hospice, for their loving kindness and care of Sally. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 810 River Ave., No. 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.