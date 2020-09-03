Sarah D. "Dolly" (Dunlap) Ponchak, 90, of White Oak, formerly of Braddock, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Hempfield Township. Dolly was born Feb. 25, 1930, in Braddock and was the daughter of the late Thurlow and Violet (Ludwig) Dunlap. Dolly's loves were dancing and crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Ponchak; her siblings, Raymond and Nick Dunlap and Della Polesnak; and her son-in-law, Kevin Sullenberger. Dolly is survived by her children, Stephen "Skip" Ponchak, of Providence, R.I., Tamara "Tammy" Sullenberger, of Irwin (significant other Jeff Johnson), and Kim Draper (Terry), of Williamsport, Md.; her grandchildren, Christopher Houston-Ponchak, Samuel and Nathan Houston, Benjamin Ponchak and Lukas Houston-Ponchak, Adam and Jordan Sullenberger, and Sarah Kulha; her great-grandchildren, Lukas Benjamin Houston-Ponchak and Connor Brechbill; her siblings, Thomas Dunlap (Helen) and Helen (Ed) Garafolo; and numerous loved nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Justin Judy officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, Jefferson Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dolly's name to a charity of one's choice
