1/1
Sarah D. Ponchak
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah D. "Dolly" (Dunlap) Ponchak, 90, of White Oak, formerly of Braddock, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Hempfield Township. Dolly was born Feb. 25, 1930, in Braddock and was the daughter of the late Thurlow and Violet (Ludwig) Dunlap. Dolly's loves were dancing and crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Ponchak; her siblings, Raymond and Nick Dunlap and Della Polesnak; and her son-in-law, Kevin Sullenberger. Dolly is survived by her children, Stephen "Skip" Ponchak, of Providence, R.I., Tamara "Tammy" Sullenberger, of Irwin (significant other Jeff Johnson), and Kim Draper (Terry), of Williamsport, Md.; her grandchildren, Christopher Houston-Ponchak, Samuel and Nathan Houston, Benjamin Ponchak and Lukas Houston-Ponchak, Adam and Jordan Sullenberger, and Sarah Kulha; her great-grandchildren, Lukas Benjamin Houston-Ponchak and Connor Brechbill; her siblings, Thomas Dunlap (Helen) and Helen (Ed) Garafolo; and numerous loved nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Justin Judy officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, Jefferson Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dolly's name to a charity of one's choice. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved