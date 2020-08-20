Sarah Elizabeth Denner, 87, of Stonycreek Township (Somerset County), died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, of natural causes at Meadow View Nursing Center. Born Aug. 12, 1933, in Melcroft, she was a daughter of Marcus and Lulu (Kalp) Stahl. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Eddie C. Denner, on Jan. 1, 2005; son in-law, Timothy Brant; brothers, Philip, Elmer and William Stahl; and sister, Jane Moore. She is survived by children, Suzan Brant, of Friedens, and Eddie L., married to the former Paulette Hoover, of Berlin; and grandchildren, Eric (Lisa) Brant, Johnathan (Gina) Brant, and Carley and Marissa Denner. She was a 1950 graduate of Shanksville Stonycreek High School. She worked alongside her husband on the family dairy farm in Stonycreek Township. She was a former longtime member of Shanksville United Methodist Church; member of Valley Brethren Church, Jones Mills; attended Main St. Brethren Church, Meyersdale; and was a former member of Somerset County Extension Homemakers and Fourth Society of Farm Women. She was well known for her dahlia flower gardens and her homemade chocolate-covered candies. The family would like to express appreciation to all the staff at Meadow View Nursing Center for the care given to her during her residency. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at DEANER FUNERAL HOME, Stoystown. The family asks that a mask and social distancing be observed per state mandate. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Marlin Miller officiating. Interment will be in Walker Cemetery, Shanksville. Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of your choice
