Sarah E. McDonald, 25, of Hempfield Township, died Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born July 30, 1993, in Greensburg, a daughter of Lisa (Leeper) McDonald, of Hempfield Township, and Dan McDonald Jr. and his wife, Sheri, of Hempfield Township. She was employed by Eat'n Park in Greensburg. She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth "Gigi" Atkinson; paternal step-grandmother, Gladys Cochran; maternal great-grandmother, Marion Hickey; and a cousin, Ashley Atkinson. In addition to her parents, she is survived by maternal grandparents, Robert and Sue Leeper, of Greensburg; paternal grandmother, Marge Sides, of Greensburg; a great-aunt, Liz Baldwin, of Greensburg; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
