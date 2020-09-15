1/1
Sarah Hauger
1931 - 2020-09-12
Sarah Smith O'Bryan Hauger, 89, of Greensburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She was born Jan. 7, 1931, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late William P. Smith and Florence Taylor Smith. Sarah was a 1949 graduate of Greensburg High School and a member of the Greensburg Church of the Brethren. She was an avid bingo player. Sarah enjoyed puzzles and games and being with her friends and family. She especially enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles with her friends at Hempfield Manor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husbands, Thomas O'Bryan and William Hauger; brothers, Robert E. Smith, Richard Smith, William Smith, Glenn Smith and Alfred Smith; and sisters, Dorothy Maffit and Flora Jean Katonka. Surviving are her sister, Gladys Steffey; brother, John Smith; and many nieces and nephews. The family of Sarah wishes to thank the staff and administrators of Hempfield Manor for their helpful care. It is greatly appreciated. Honoring her wishes, services will be held privately. Interment will be in the Westmoreland Co. Memorial Park. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or the Hempfield Manor, 1118 Woodward Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 15, 2020.
September 14, 2020
Sarah was so kind to my mother Geraldine Blaser who resides at Hempfield Manor.
Karen Kettering
Friend
