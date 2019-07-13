Sarah Jane Kubinec, 92, of Greensburg, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born June 19, 1927, in Scottdale, a daughter of the late Franklin and Edna Mae (Bair) Ramsier. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by the Hempfield Area School District. She was a member of Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Kubinec; her daughter, Sandra Masterson; and her son-in-law, J.C. Gongaware. She is survived by her son, Thomas M. Kubinec and wife, Alanna, of Greensburg; her daughter, Nancy K. Gongaware, of St. Peters, Mo.; her son-in-law, Leigh Masterson, of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Tom (Leigh Ann), Andrea (Travis), Caitlin (Mark) and Jason; five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Morgan, Claire, Carter and Riley; two sisters-in-law, Eugenia Kubinec and Joyce Kubinec; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m., with the Rev. John M. Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, PA 15601.www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 13 to July 14, 2019