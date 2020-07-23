1/1
Sarah J. Smith
1940 - 2020
Sarah J. "Sally" (King) Smith, 80, of Freeport, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret's Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Jan. 29, 1940, in Apollo, she was a daughter of the late William Robert and Charlotte (McGaughey) King. Sally was a 1957 graduate of Apollo High School and a 1960 graduate of the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as an industrial nurse for NUMEC, Allegheny Ludlum and Babcock & Wilcox, and as a nurse at Allegheny Valley Hospital. She retired from Allegheny Ludlum in 1999. Sally was formerly a member of the Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church, where she was a deacon, member of the church session and involved in the library. Sally enjoyed reading mystery and political thrillers, knitting and crocheting. She enjoyed numerous summer weekends at Edinboro Lake with her late husband, Skip. Sally was also a certified scuba diver. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley E. "Skip" Smith, who passed away Oct. 12, 2019; and her sisters, Ruth LaRue Orr, Janet Leonard and Roberta "Bobby" Dale. Sally is survived by her son, David (Theresa) Smith, of Mechanicsburg; daughter, Barbara (Timothy) Woomer, of Freeport; grandchildren, Andrew (Kristen) Smith, RaeAnne (Andrew) Bell, Scott (Ashley) Smith and Brittany (Ken) Sherman; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Bradlee, David and Cooper; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. The visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time, and please respect state mandates concerning the wearing of masks and social distancing. Additional visitation will be held outside of the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, with the Rev. Cameron Malcom officiating. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sally's memory to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 1133 S. Braddock Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 23, 2020.
