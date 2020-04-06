Home

Sarah J. Spana


1931 - 2020
Sarah J. Spana Obituary
Sarah Jane Spana, 88, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Dec. 23, 1931, in Sarver, daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve (Kelly) Penvose. She was the wife of 69 years of Joseph A. Spana, of Lower Burrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Morford, Barbara Hill and Karen Crawford. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and the Addolorata Society and choir of the church. She was a volunteer for the church Trash and Treasure and Food Bank. Sarah enjoyed making stained-glass pieces, crocheting, knitting, painting, sewing, cooking and baking, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Joseph (Elaine) Spana Jr., of Illinois, Richard (Emily) Spana, of Florida, and Eric (Dauna) Spana, of North Carolina; two daughters, Patrice (Ronald) Majeran, of Vandergrif, and Christina (Neal) Benson, of Pittsburgh; a brother, Joseph (Betty) Penvose, of Hyde Park; 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation and burial will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at Mt. St. Peter Church at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
