1/
Sarah M. Blystone
1927 - 2020
Sarah M. Blystone, 93, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Redstone Highlands, North Huntingdon. She was born July 7, 1927, in Turtle Creek, a daughter of the late Albert and Catherine (Urias) Lyons. Sarah was a circuit board operator for Switch and Signal Electronics and later retired from Femco. She enjoyed dancing and traveling with her husband, Bill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William H. Blystone; brothers, Melvin (Esther), Lauren (Emma) and Lawrence (Dolores) Lyons; and sister, Myra (Paul) Weschitz. She is survived by her sister, Shirley (Robert) Hopkins; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Funeral service and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Redstone Hospice Care Fund. Please make checks payable to Redstone and send to Redstone Mission Support, 126 Mathews St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Please include in Memory of Sarah Blystone on the check notation. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 12, 2020.
