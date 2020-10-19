Sarah Mary (Scalletto) Mattucci, 95, of Jeannette, peacefully entered the gates of heaven at her home, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born March 14, 1925, at home, in Coraopolis, a daughter of the late Antonio and Santina Scalletto. She was a member of First Christian Disciples of Christ Church, Greensburg, and formerly attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Jeannette. Sarah found great joy spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She resided at Greensburg Care Center for the past two years. She had a lighthearted spirit and loved to joke and talk with her friends and caretakers. Sarah's family loved her homemade spaghetti and meatballs, and cheesecake. She attended Jeannette Senior Center and Greensburg Senior Life. She was a member of Grand View Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to her parents, Sarah was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Mattucci; and her second husband, Benedict Mattucci; a granddaughter, Emmy Songer; a stepgrandson, Buddy Hawkey; brothers, David Scalletto and John Scally; and a sister, Rose Hastings. Sarah is survived by five daughters, Rosemary (Russell) Mendenhall, of Union City, Ind., Theresa (Mike) Deluzio, of Winter Garden, Fla., Sandra (Gary) Everhart, of Trinity, N.C.; Romaine (Arlie) Hutton, of Jeannette; Santina (Jerry) Cilli, of Jeannette; and one stepdaughter, Jean (Donald) Adams, of Sebring, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, Wendy, Daniel, Tuesday, Mike, Jeremy, Gary, Tanya, Amanda, Sherry, John, Jerry, and Jessica, and three stepgrandchildren, Brenda, Diana, and Randy; 24 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren, along with multiple nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Greensburg Care Center and Grane Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of our mother and grandmother. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, with services to follow at First Christian Disciples Church, 134 Matthews St., Greensburg, Pa., with Pastor John Owens officiating. Masks are required. Interment will take place in Jeannette Memorial Park, Penn Township. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorial contributions may be made to Westmoreland Walks Inc. P.O. Box 537, Greensburg, PA 15601; or to the National Kidney Foundation
, 2403 Sidney St., Ste. 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.