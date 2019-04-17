Sarah M. Robinson, 57, of Irwin, formerly of McKeesport, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Forbes Hospital. Born Jan. 14, 1962, she was the daughter of the late David and Frieda (Mitteregger) Rhodes; daughter-in-law of Chuck and Norma Robinson and the wife of the late Mark A. Robinson. Sarah retired from the US Post Office, where she was a letter carrier. She was a graduate of McKeesport High School. She was very good with her hands and enjoyed sewing, gardening and crafts. She especially loved the time she spent with her grandchildren. Sarah loved to entertain her family and friends and go over the top decorating for holidays. Sarah is survived by her children, Julie (Ryan) Sciullo, James (Alicia Santo) Taylor, Christen (Brian Zalenski) Robinson, Elizabeth (Justin Ramous) Robinson and Alyssa (Eric) Fulton; grandchildren, Rece, Talia and Siena Sciullo, Lucy and Lacey Taylor, Nicholas, Vincent and Isabella Fulton, Emma and Noah Barrick; siblings, Betty (Liz) Painter Rhodes, Maureen Chatkin Rhodes, Patricia Coleman Rhodes, Eleanor (Susan) Stoken Rhodes, David Rhodes and Kenny Rhodes; also many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was also preceded in death by siblings, Arthur Rhodes, James Rhodes and Thomas Rhodes.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 2703 O'Neil Blvd., McKeesport, PA 15132. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Jaycox-Jaworski Funeral Home Chapel. Committal will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the .