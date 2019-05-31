Home

Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Sarah Mikaela Davis
Sarah Mikaela Davis, 39, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. It is with great sadness that her family announces her passing. Sarah Mikaela will be lovingly remembered by her parents, Daniel P. Davis, of Greensburg, and Kathleen Boyle, of Hewitt, N.J. She will also be fondly remembered by her sisters, Danielle Huggins, of Hewitt, N.J., and Morgan Sutton, of Clearwater, Fla.; and brother, Taylor Miskill, of Ranchos De Taos, N.M. She is survived by a number of aunts, uncles and cousins; a niece, Kate; and a nephew, Orion. She leaves behind two beautiful daughters, Caryn and Violet.
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Community Bible Church, 4779 Christy Road, Murrysville, PA 15668.
Sarah Mikaela loved her feline friend, Sadie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, http://butlercountyhs.org/. www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2019
