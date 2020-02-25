|
Sarah R. "Betty" Ullrich, 99, of Youngwood, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. She was born June 23, 1920, in Connellsville, the daughter of the late George and Sarah (Tabitha) Rafferty. Betty is survived by her children, Denise O'Briant (Parham), of Nashville, Tenn., Sally Gunter (Paul), of Latrobe, Terri Van Horn (Wayne), of Clinton, Miss., Jacqueline Harr (Ken), of Youngwood, Lori Ullrich, of Youngwood, and Warren Ullrich, of Youngwood; her 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward B Ullrich; her son, Edward George Ullrich; her brother, Warren Rafferty; and her sisters, Stella Mae Whitehead, Doris Virginia Rafferty and Ardith McGinnis. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S 4th St., Youngwood. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the funeral home, with Dr. Wayne Van Horn officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.