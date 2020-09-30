1/
Sarah T. Hall
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Trudy Hall, 92, of Bolivar, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Beacon Ridge Manor. She was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Robinson, the daughter of the late George B. and Estella (Robinson) Seigh. She was also preceded in death by husband, James Hall; sisters, Grace Dye, Jean Minemyer and Catherine Seigh; and brothers, James, Ray and George Seigh. She is survived by daughter, Valerie Krause, of Bolivar; grandchildren, Matthew Krause and wife, Rhonda, of Greensburg, Megan Dixon and husband, Joshua, of Richlands, N.C., and Justin Cmar and husband, Bryon, of Bluffton, S.C.; and great-grandchildren, Hailey Bealonis, Kaitlyn and Kadin "Bubba" Krause, Abigail and Nathan Dixon. Trudy was a member of First Church of Christ, Bolivar, and attended Oak Grove Church of Christ. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to time of service at 1 p.m. Friday at KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, with Charles P. Burd officiating. Interment will be in Bolivar West View Cemetery. Due to covid-19 guidelines, wearing of a face covering and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Service
01:00 PM
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
139 Ligonier St
New Florence, PA 15944
(724) 235-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved