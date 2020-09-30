Sarah Trudy Hall, 92, of Bolivar, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Beacon Ridge Manor. She was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Robinson, the daughter of the late George B. and Estella (Robinson) Seigh. She was also preceded in death by husband, James Hall; sisters, Grace Dye, Jean Minemyer and Catherine Seigh; and brothers, James, Ray and George Seigh. She is survived by daughter, Valerie Krause, of Bolivar; grandchildren, Matthew Krause and wife, Rhonda, of Greensburg, Megan Dixon and husband, Joshua, of Richlands, N.C., and Justin Cmar and husband, Bryon, of Bluffton, S.C.; and great-grandchildren, Hailey Bealonis, Kaitlyn and Kadin "Bubba" Krause, Abigail and Nathan Dixon. Trudy was a member of First Church of Christ, Bolivar, and attended Oak Grove Church of Christ. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to time of service at 1 p.m. Friday at KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, with Charles P. Burd officiating. Interment will be in Bolivar West View Cemetery. Due to covid-19 guidelines, wearing of a face covering and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com
