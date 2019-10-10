|
|
Sister M. Bernadette Del Duca, SC, 90, died at Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, in Greensburg, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Born in Greensburg, Sister M. Bernadette entered the congregation of the Sisters of Charity Sept. 8, 1953, from Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish, Greensburg. Preceded in death by her parents, Francis U. and Rachel M. (Just) Del Duca, she is survived by a brother, Francis A., and two sisters, Bonnie Del Duca and Sister Gemma, SC. She earned a bachelor's degree in music from Seton Hill University and a master's degree in music from DePaul University. Sister Bernadette taught students of the elementary and secondary levels in schools of the dioceses of Altoona-Johnstown, Greensburg and Pittsburgh. She taught music education at Seton Hill University during the summer sessions of 1961-63. From 1969-1974, she was a music supervisor for elementary schools of the Diocese of Pittsburgh and from 1985-1988, she taught piano at Sacred Heart School. From 1988 until 2008, Sister Bernadette was the accounts receivable manager at Elizabeth Seton Children's Center. In reflecting on her life as a Sister of Charity, Sister Bernadette said, "I am grateful to God for having been given the opportunity to live with so many sisters and to have served so many in my various ministries.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Vigil will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, all at Caritas Christi Motherhouse, Mt. Thor Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Charity, De Paul Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For more information, visit the website, www.scsh.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 10, 2019