Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Scott A. English


1965 - 2020
Scott A. English Obituary
Scott Alan "Tuffy" English, 54, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully at home Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born Dec. 21, 1965, in Harrison Township, to Val Jean (Cywinski) English, of Natrona Heights, and the late D. Neil English. Scott was a pressman for General Press for many years. He was a baptized member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Our Scott was many things, a woodworking handy man, a fixer, delicious cook, green thumbed gardener, talented bicyclist and self taught tinkerer. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, kayaking at Kinzua, camping at Benezette and riding motorcycles and quads. Scott had a strong love of music, knowing artists and titles. Besides his mother, he is survived by companion of 25 years, Adrienne (Kamer) Latini and her son, Freddie (Casey) Latini, and grandson, Brayden Latini. Also surviving are his brothers, Neil and Brian English, nephews, Jacob and Eliot English, and mother-in-law, Terri Kamer. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Andrea, father-in-law, Jim Kamer, and brother-in-law, Eric Kamer. Regardless of how you knew him, son, brother, uncle or friend, our Scott Alan or "Tuffy" will be missed and is already missed. All services and burial for Scott will be private. A memorial Mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
