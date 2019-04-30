|
|
Scott A. Mitchell, 60, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was born Sept. 13, 1958, a son of Benjamin Mitchell and the late Ruth Marlene (Kimberly) Mitchell. Scott worked as an independent contractor since 2004 and was previously employed by Shuster Building Components. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed traditional archery. He had an interest in local native and war history, and cared for his family. In addition to his father, surviving are his wife, Carla (Biancket) Mitchell; children, Jennifer, Travis, Jared, Clarissa and Michaela Mitchell; a brother, Fred Mitchell and wife Michelle; and a sister, Sharon Kelly.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019