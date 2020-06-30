Scott E. Rosensteel, 49, of Irwin, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born April 16, 1971, in Latrobe, a son of Jean M. (Payne) Rosensteel, of Unity Township, and the late Philip G. Rosensteel Sr. He was a graduate of Greater Latrobe High School and worked as a carpenter in construction. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Susan L. Rosensteel. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Wyatt Gabriel Rosensteel, Wyatt's mother, Katie J. Neighly; his brother, Philip G. Rosensteel Jr. and wife, Julie, of Latrobe; a sister, Pauline A. Williams and husband, Robert, of Allison Park; nephew and godson, Nathan R. Robl, nephew, Philip G. Rosensteel III, niece, Katlyn Robl, and nephew, James Hudson. Private service and inurnment will be in St. Paul Reformed Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Sage's Army, PO Box 156, Westmoreland City, PA 15692. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 30, 2020.