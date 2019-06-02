Joseph "Scott" Kriss, 45, of Greensburg, died Friday, May 31, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born July 24, 1973, in Greensburg, a son of Joseph J. and Lilyan Hart Kriss. He was co-owner of J&S Exterminating Inc. of Greensburg. He attended Christ United Methodist Church, Youngwood. Scott enjoyed video games and playing golf, and he was a former member of Hannastown Golf Club. He loved camping and boating with his family and was an avid Penn State fan. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 24 years, Stephanie Prisk Kriss; his daughters, Megan Kriss Camino (Anthony) and Ashley Kriss (boyfriend, Vinnie DiMatteo); brother, Jim Wile II; nephews, Cy Prisk and J.J. Wile; nieces, Caroline Prisk and Morgan Wile; his in-laws, James and Catherine Prisk; also brother-in-law, Jim Prisk (Pam); and sister-in-law, Lynn Wile.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Scott's funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery.

For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 2 to June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary