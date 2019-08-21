Home

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Scott L. Seibert Obituary
Scott L. Seibert, 45, of Derry Township, formerly of North Braddock, passed away at his home on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. He was the beloved son of Janice (Bill) Gilchrist and the late Robert Seibert; loving brother of Shawn (Sherry) Seibert and Jody (Jamie) Seibert; and cherished uncle of Cole and Willow Seibert. Scott's family would like to extend a special thanks to Audrey Pomponio, his caregiver.
There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 21, 2019
