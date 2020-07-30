Dr. Scott R. Drab, 53, of Irwin, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at home. He was born Nov. 9, 1966, in Greensburg, a son of Richard and Connie Benko Drab of Jeannette. Scott is survived by his devoted wife, Amanda Lawson-Drab; his loving parents, Richard and Connie Benko Drab, of Jeannette; his sister, Dr. Kathleen Weissberg (Jason) and their children, Grayson and Delaney, of Milford, Del.; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. Scott was preceded in death by grandparents Angeline (Moschetti) and Paul Benko and Joseph Drab and Angeline (Cirelli) Drab, and by Annabelle Sarini, his aunt. Scott was an associate professor for the University of Pittsburgh for 23 years and loved his students. He was a certified diabetes educator, a board-certified advanced diabetes management specialist and an internationally known pharmacist in diabetes. Scott held more than 24 honors and awards, including Preceptor of the Year, Innovation in Teaching and Teacher of the Year. He taught more than 20 courses and coordinated six courses over his career; was invited to 170 presentations regionally, nationally and internationally; and was responsible for 95 diabetes grants and more than 40 publications. He was a four-time recipient of the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy Preceptor of the Year Award. He was also selected as the 2007 recipient of the Pennsylvania Society of Health System Pharmacists' Joe E. Smith Award, and in 2014, he was selected as the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association Pharmacist of the Year. Both awards recognize Scott's dedication to the profession of pharmacy, his time and effort to the various professional organizations and commitment to the profession of pharmacy through community service. Scott was an avid car enthusiast, with a pristine collection of 20 antique and classic cars representing Jaguar, Bentley, Rolls Royce and Maserati. As a member of the Rolls Royce Owners Club and the Jaguar Club of Pittsburgh, Scott was well known across the Pittsburgh car scene, winning countless awards throughout the years. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Scott from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Funeral services will be private. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scott R. Drab Student Resource Fund, University of Pittsburgh Philanthropic & Alumni Engagement, 128 N. Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Scott's family has entrusted his care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
