1/1
Scott R. Drab
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Scott R. Drab, 53, of Irwin, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at home. He was born Nov. 9, 1966, in Greensburg, a son of Richard and Connie Benko Drab of Jeannette. Scott is survived by his devoted wife, Amanda Lawson-Drab; his loving parents, Richard and Connie Benko Drab, of Jeannette; his sister, Dr. Kathleen Weissberg (Jason) and their children, Grayson and Delaney, of Milford, Del.; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. Scott was preceded in death by grandparents Angeline (Moschetti) and Paul Benko and Joseph Drab and Angeline (Cirelli) Drab, and by Annabelle Sarini, his aunt. Scott was an associate professor for the University of Pittsburgh for 23 years and loved his students. He was a certified diabetes educator, a board-certified advanced diabetes management specialist and an internationally known pharmacist in diabetes. Scott held more than 24 honors and awards, including Preceptor of the Year, Innovation in Teaching and Teacher of the Year. He taught more than 20 courses and coordinated six courses over his career; was invited to 170 presentations regionally, nationally and internationally; and was responsible for 95 diabetes grants and more than 40 publications. He was a four-time recipient of the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy Preceptor of the Year Award. He was also selected as the 2007 recipient of the Pennsylvania Society of Health System Pharmacists' Joe E. Smith Award, and in 2014, he was selected as the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association Pharmacist of the Year. Both awards recognize Scott's dedication to the profession of pharmacy, his time and effort to the various professional organizations and commitment to the profession of pharmacy through community service. Scott was an avid car enthusiast, with a pristine collection of 20 antique and classic cars representing Jaguar, Bentley, Rolls Royce and Maserati. As a member of the Rolls Royce Owners Club and the Jaguar Club of Pittsburgh, Scott was well known across the Pittsburgh car scene, winning countless awards throughout the years. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Scott from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Funeral services will be private. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scott R. Drab Student Resource Fund, University of Pittsburgh Philanthropic & Alumni Engagement, 128 N. Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Scott's family has entrusted his care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved