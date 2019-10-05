Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Spillar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Spillar


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Spillar Obituary
Scott Spillar, 49, of Derry, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home. Born June 12, 1970, in Latrobe, he was a son of Charles M. Spillar and Betty L. (Verwelst) Spillar, of Loyalhanna. Scott was a member of Derry Rod and Gun Club, where he recently served as a bartender, and the American Slovak Society, Bradenville. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer M. (Gewecke) Spillar. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Lisa J. Spillar, of Derry; one son, Dale C. Spillar, of Derry; two brothers, Michael A. Spillar and his wife, Vicki, of Latrobe, and Ken A. Spillar, of Blairsville; and he is also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign online guestbook, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Download Now