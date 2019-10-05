|
Scott Spillar, 49, of Derry, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home. Born June 12, 1970, in Latrobe, he was a son of Charles M. Spillar and Betty L. (Verwelst) Spillar, of Loyalhanna. Scott was a member of Derry Rod and Gun Club, where he recently served as a bartender, and the American Slovak Society, Bradenville. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer M. (Gewecke) Spillar. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Lisa J. Spillar, of Derry; one son, Dale C. Spillar, of Derry; two brothers, Michael A. Spillar and his wife, Vicki, of Latrobe, and Ken A. Spillar, of Blairsville; and he is also survived by several loving nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019