Scott V. Fillar, 54, of North Versailles, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at home. He was the son of the late Theodore W. Fillar and Marion L. (Christopher) Fillar; brother of Christopher (Barbara) Fillar and Kenneth Fillar; and is also survived by a nephew, a niece, a great-niece, and great-nephews. He was a life member of Hartford Heights VFD and an Air Force veteran. A service may be held at a later date. The FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, East McKeesport, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to vetaransleadershipprogram.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 9, 2020.