Scott W. Aland, 60, of Greensburg, died at home, surrounded by his family, Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born Dec. 12, 1958, in Greensburg, a son of Kathryn N. Angus Greathouse, of Grapeville, and the late Edgar A. Aland. Scott was co-owner/operator of Jiffy Service, of Grapeville. He was a member of the Hilltop Social Club, Greensburg. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Larry Greathouse. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cindy S. Fox Aland; a son, Matthew S. Aland, of Greensburg; a daughter, Amanda J. Aland, of Greensburg; two brothers, Bruce A. Aland, of Greensburg, and Kirk D. Aland, of Latrobe; a sister, Kristen N. Sorrels, of Pelham, Ala.; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

There will be no public visitation or service.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the Hillman Cancer Center and Heartland Hospice.