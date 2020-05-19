Sean P. Shean
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sean Patrick Shean, 53, of Natrona Heights, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Sean was born March 4, 1967, in New Kensington, to the late Dennis and Anita M. Hoppel Shean Jr. He was employed for MSI Corp. in Vandergrift as a supervisor. Sean was also a veteran of the Army. He is survived by two daughters, Regina Marie Petrosky and Casey Lyn Shean; siblings, K. Steve (Sharon) Shean, Dennis E. (E. Denise) Shean Esq. and Mary C. (Lawrence Stein) Shean; a nephew, Aaron Stein; a niece, Holly Stein; and his beloved grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic situation, private visitation will be held in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Private burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 18, 2020
My deepest condolences And prayers for peace to the entire Shean Family during this difficult time. I Will always remember the fun times we had as kids and throughout the years RWG Sean.with Love, Gretchen (Stephen-Wolfe) Oakes.
Gretchen Oakes
Friend
May 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Michael Yingling
Friend
May 18, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Yingling
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved