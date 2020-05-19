Sean Patrick Shean, 53, of Natrona Heights, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Sean was born March 4, 1967, in New Kensington, to the late Dennis and Anita M. Hoppel Shean Jr. He was employed for MSI Corp. in Vandergrift as a supervisor. Sean was also a veteran of the Army. He is survived by two daughters, Regina Marie Petrosky and Casey Lyn Shean; siblings, K. Steve (Sharon) Shean, Dennis E. (E. Denise) Shean Esq. and Mary C. (Lawrence Stein) Shean; a nephew, Aaron Stein; a niece, Holly Stein; and his beloved grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic situation, private visitation will be held in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Private burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store