Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Sebastian A. Merendino


Sebastian A. Merendino Obituary
Sebastian A. "Tony" Merendino, 75, of Greensburg, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born Feb. 28, 1944, in Bloomfield, son of the late Anthony and Catherine Spampinato Merendino. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Teresa Albano. Tony is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rose Marie Muschar Merendino; two sons, Michael A. (Angela) Merendino, of Greensburg, and Matthew A. (Melissa) Merendino, of Bellville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Caleb, Ian, Jordan, Jacob and Madison; three sisters, Pauline DeSimone, Angela Szwajnowski and Mary Linda Uphoff, all from Pittsburgh; along with his nieces and nephews. Tony was happiest when he was cooking and entertaining family and friends. He always brought great fun and his jovial personality and hearty laugh were memorable and infectious. He will be missed and there is no doubt that he will soon be hosting fantastic pig roasts in heaven.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 26 to June 28, 2019
