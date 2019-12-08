|
|
Selma H. "Sally" (Barrett) Sullivan, 94, of Delmont, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in William Penn Care Center, Jeannette. She was born Oct. 20, 1925, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Alex and Helen Barrett. Sally was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a linen department manager at St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was a longtime member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, Delmont. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Sullivan; grandson, Matt Felton; and sisters-in-law, Betty Bates and Mary Sullivan. Sally will be sadly missed by her loving family and is survived by her son, John Barrett and his wife, Eva; and daughter, Catherine Felton and her husband, Mike, of Penn Township. Sally will be especially missed by her grandchildren, Chris, Lori and John; and great-grandchildren, Maleah, Marianna and Rylie.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass for Sally will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, with Father Dan Ulishney, as celebrant. Please meet at the church. Private interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sally's memory may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Route 119 N., Greensburg, PA 15601. Please write "Selma Sullivan" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 8, 2019