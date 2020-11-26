Selma Jane "Sally" Wojcik, 89, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, after a valiant battle with breast cancer. Sally was a dedicated volunteer at Excela Westmoreland Hospital for decades and also volunteered at "Feeding the Spirit" in Greensburg. She is survived by her brother, Neal O'Mahony; and her sister, Patricia Caldwell. She is also survived by her four children and their spouses, Mark and Karen Wojcik, of Greensburg; Kathy and RJ White, of Riverview, Fla.; David and Mary Wojcik, of Hollis, N.H.; and Robert and Alison Wojcik, of McMurray. She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Andrea Meyer and her husband, Josh, of Champion; Melissa O'Brien, of Greensburg; Michelle White, of Riverview, Fla.; Mandy Presock and her husband, Ken, of Mt. Pleasant; and Amanda, Shawn and Matthew Wojcik, of Hollis, N.H.; and her 11 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Westley and Julia Steele, of Colorado; Josh Wojcik and Megan and Logan O'Brien, of Greensburg; Kenny, Zacary, Danielle and Sarah Presock, of Mt. Pleasant, and Anthony Boromei, of Riverview, Fla. The family would like to send special thanks to the Hillman Cancer Center in Latrobe and to AHN Hospice for their caring staff and unlimited resources, hospice nurses, Renee, Corrine and Abby and the support from Visiting Angels, particularly "angel" Karen, was greatly appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by McCABE FUNERAL HOME in Derry. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, Sally would have been honored for donations in her name to be sent to Feeding the Spirit, 611 Southwest Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.



