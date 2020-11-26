1/1
Selma J. Wojcik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Selma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Selma Jane "Sally" Wojcik, 89, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, after a valiant battle with breast cancer. Sally was a dedicated volunteer at Excela Westmoreland Hospital for decades and also volunteered at "Feeding the Spirit" in Greensburg. She is survived by her brother, Neal O'Mahony; and her sister, Patricia Caldwell. She is also survived by her four children and their spouses, Mark and Karen Wojcik, of Greensburg; Kathy and RJ White, of Riverview, Fla.; David and Mary Wojcik, of Hollis, N.H.; and Robert and Alison Wojcik, of McMurray. She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Andrea Meyer and her husband, Josh, of Champion; Melissa O'Brien, of Greensburg; Michelle White, of Riverview, Fla.; Mandy Presock and her husband, Ken, of Mt. Pleasant; and Amanda, Shawn and Matthew Wojcik, of Hollis, N.H.; and her 11 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Westley and Julia Steele, of Colorado; Josh Wojcik and Megan and Logan O'Brien, of Greensburg; Kenny, Zacary, Danielle and Sarah Presock, of Mt. Pleasant, and Anthony Boromei, of Riverview, Fla. The family would like to send special thanks to the Hillman Cancer Center in Latrobe and to AHN Hospice for their caring staff and unlimited resources, hospice nurses, Renee, Corrine and Abby and the support from Visiting Angels, particularly "angel" Karen, was greatly appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by McCABE FUNERAL HOME in Derry. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, Sally would have been honored for donations in her name to be sent to Feeding the Spirit, 611 Southwest Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mccabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
7246942789
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mccabe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved