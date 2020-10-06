1/1
Seth E. Reid
1997 - 2020
Seth E. Reid, 23, of Tarentum, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born May 23, 1997, in Natrona Heights, son of Richard Scott and Brenda Annette (Miller) Fox, of Tarentum. Seth enjoyed fishing and participated in wrestling and football for Highlands High School. He enjoyed the Steelers and spending time with his two children and family. Survivors include his parents, Brenda Annette (Miller) Fox and Richard Scott Fox, of Tarentum; his companion, Kassitty Dawn Hank; son, Giovanni Michael Reid, and daughter, Niah Joyce Reid; and two Brothers, Trent Clark, of Tarentum, and Richard Fox, of Tarentum, and Sister, Rose Duff, of Tarentum. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, James and Raya Miller, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, at which time there will be a funeral service at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Cathy Blythe officiating in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Everyone please wear masks. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home at the request of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
OCT
7
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
